Philly Cinco de Mayo soiree canceled amid immigration crackdown

(CNN) Amid heightened paranoia in the country's immigrant communities, South Philadelphia can bid this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration, "Hasta luego."

El Carnaval de Puebla, which for a decade has drawn thousands of revelers to South Philly, won't move ahead as planned this year for fear that attendees -- many of whom travel from other American cities and Mexico -- could be targeted by federal immigration agents, event organizer Edgar Ramirez said.

"We don't want any incidents. There's a little bit of fear in the community," he said. "It's sad to cancel the event, but we don't want difficulties for anyone."

US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was quick to say the community had nothing to worry about.

"ICE's enforcement actions are targeted and lead driven. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately," ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email. "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference."