This map shows how many mosques have been targeted just this year

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:07 PM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

A mosque in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is burned to the ground. Another in Roseville, California, is spray-painted with anti-Muslim epithets. Yet another -- in Tucson, Arizona -- is broken into and its copies of the Quran ripped up. We mapped 33 incidents from January 1 to March 20, 2017, where mosques were targets of threats, vandalism or arson. The incidents, tallied by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, span 19 states from Florida to Hawaii. (By comparison: During the same time period in 2016, CAIR counted just 17 incidents.)

Alabama:
Huntsville
    Hoover
    Arizona:
    Tucson
    California:
    Davis
    Roseville
    Colorado:
    Denver
    Florida:
    New Tampa
    Georgia:
    Atlanta
    Hawaii:
    Honolulu
    Illinois:
    Des Plaines
    Peoria
    Kentucky:
    Lexington
    Louisiana:
    Bossier City
    Maryland:
    Gaithersburg
    Silver Spring
    Michigan:
    Kentwood
    Ypsilanti
    Montana:
    Bozeman
    New Jersey:
    Bayonne
    Jersey City
    New York:
    Brooklyn
    Ohio:
    Columbus
    West Chester Township
    Texas:
    Victoria
    Virginia:
    Falls Church
    Washington:
    Bellevue