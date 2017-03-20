This map shows how many mosques have been targeted just this year

A mosque in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is burned to the ground. Another in Roseville, California, is spray-painted with anti-Muslim epithets. Yet another -- in Tucson, Arizona -- is broken into and its copies of the Quran ripped up. We mapped 33 incidents from January 1 to March 20, 2017, where mosques were targeted. The incidents, tallied by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, span 19 states from Florida to Hawaii. (By comparison: During the same time period in 2016, CAIR counted just 17 incidents.)