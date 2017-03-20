Story highlights No injuries, property loss or structural damages have been reported

Weather conditions could increase the dangers of the 62-acre inferno Monday

(CNN) Firefighters worked into the night to contain a wildfire in the mountains west of Boulder, Colorado, that forced evacuations from hundreds of homes Sunday.

Against the backdrop of smoke billowing into the sky, firefighters managed to contain 50% of the relatively small but potentially destructive blaze by late Sunday evening.

With flames sizzling at the edge of Sunshine Canyon, crews planned to keep a close watch on the perimeter of the 62-acre fire overnight, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said.

"There was minimal spread within the footprint," Cmdr. Mike Wagner of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Smoke rises from a wildfire near homes Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Boulder, Colorado. Authorities said the small wildfire burning in the mountains forced people from their homes and is filling the sky with smoke.

A total of 426 homes were evacuated before dawn Sunday, according to OEM officials. The mandatory evacuation remained in place into Monday morning.

