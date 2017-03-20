California waiter fired for asking diners for proof of residency

Story highlights The incident happened at Saint Marc pub-café in Huntington Beach, CA

The restaurant plans to make a donation to the patron's charity of choice

(CNN) A California waiter has been fired after asking patrons at a Huntington Beach restaurant for proof of residency when they ordered a drink.

"The fact that he said, 'I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you,' was completely unacceptable," Diana Carrillo wrote on Facebook after visiting the Pacific Coast Highway restaurant last Saturday with two friends.

In a reply to a comment about the incident on their verified Facebook page , the restaurant said:

"In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management. We have always celebrated being part of the diverse Huntington Beach community, which means valuing all guests and treating every individual with respect."

