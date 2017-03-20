Breaking News

Where are the world's happiest countries?

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 11:48 AM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

9. Sweden -- The World Happiness Report for 2017 ranked countries on seven main factors that support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, good governance, honesty, health and income. Sweden came in ninth place, tying with another country on the list.
9. Sweden -- The World Happiness Report for 2017 ranked countries on seven main factors that support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, good governance, honesty, health and income. Sweden came in ninth place, tying with another country on the list.
9. Australia -- This island nation had to share ninth place with Sweden this year. Despite environmental threats to the survival of the Great Barrier Reef, Australia's World Heritage Site remains a significant draw for domestic and international tourists alike.
9. Australia -- This island nation had to share ninth place with Sweden this year. Despite environmental threats to the survival of the Great Barrier Reef, Australia's World Heritage Site remains a significant draw for domestic and international tourists alike.
8. New Zealand -- Despite its remote location, this island nation has become a popular destination. Sailing and water sports are popular with the locals, who retained their eighth place title for another year, and visitors.
8. New Zealand -- Despite its remote location, this island nation has become a popular destination. Sailing and water sports are popular with the locals, who retained their eighth place title for another year, and visitors.
7. Canada -- While Canada dropped one spot to seventh place this year, it still has much to celebrate on its 150th year as a nation. And much credit goes to Prince Edward Island, where a small group of elected officials gathered in 1864 to discuss joining the region's independent provinces to create one nation.
7. Canada -- While Canada dropped one spot to seventh place this year, it still has much to celebrate on its 150th year as a nation. And much credit goes to Prince Edward Island, where a small group of elected officials gathered in 1864 to discuss joining the region's independent provinces to create one nation.
6. Netherlands -- The Dutch country famous for Van Gogh, tulips and canals -- marked by these illuminated bridges at Kaisersgracht and Leidsegracht in Amsterdam -- moved up one spot to sixth place.
6. Netherlands -- The Dutch country famous for Van Gogh, tulips and canals -- marked by these illuminated bridges at Kaisersgracht and Leidsegracht in Amsterdam -- moved up one spot to sixth place.
5. Finland -- Famous for its winter sports, Finland is also breathtakingly beautiful in summer, as seen here in Lakeland. The country retained its fifth place spot on this year's World Happiness Report list.
5. Finland -- Famous for its winter sports, Finland is also breathtakingly beautiful in summer, as seen here in Lakeland. The country retained its fifth place spot on this year's World Happiness Report list.
4. Switzerland -- While Switzerland dropped from second to fourth place this year, the competition between the top four countries was very close.
4. Switzerland -- While Switzerland dropped from second to fourth place this year, the competition between the top four countries was very close.
3. Iceland -- There is adventure to be had outside of the capital city of Reykjavik, whether it's trying to spot the Northern Lights or visit any of the smaller towns around this tiny country. No matter how cold one gets outside, most towns have a hot, steaming tub or pool from which soakers can watch the snow fall.
3. Iceland -- There is adventure to be had outside of the capital city of Reykjavik, whether it's trying to spot the Northern Lights or visit any of the smaller towns around this tiny country. No matter how cold one gets outside, most towns have a hot, steaming tub or pool from which soakers can watch the snow fall.
2. Denmark -- This country of very happy people has won the title of world's happiest country three of the five times the report has been issued. These sailing boats at Nyhavn, a 17th Century waterfront canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen, are enough to make any visitor happy.
2. Denmark -- This country of very happy people has won the title of world's happiest country three of the five times the report has been issued. These sailing boats at Nyhavn, a 17th Century waterfront canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen, are enough to make any visitor happy.
1. Norway. This Scandinavian country filled with hikers, fjord-explorers and coffee drinkers vaulted from fourth place to first place to become the world's happiest country. The Lofoten Islands, shown here, are well known for their jagged mountains and red cabins.
1. Norway. This Scandinavian country filled with hikers, fjord-explorers and coffee drinkers vaulted from fourth place to first place to become the world's happiest country. The Lofoten Islands, shown here, are well known for their jagged mountains and red cabins.
Story highlights

  • These cold European countries are the world's happiest nations
  • The US dropped one spot to rank 14th while the UK rose four spots to 19th place
  • The Central African Republic, Burundi and Tanzania are at the bottom of the list

(CNN)Norwegians have more reason than ever to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

After ranking fourth for the last two years, Norway jumped three spots and displaced three-time winner Denmark to take the title of "world's happiest country" for the first time.
Denmark dropped to second place this year, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand and Australia and Sweden (which tied for ninth place), according to the latest World Happiness Report, released Monday by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations.
    Denmark has won the title three of the four times the report has been issued, while Switzerland has won the title just once.
    The United States came in 14th place, dropping one place from last year.
    Other superpowers didn't fare better than Northern Europe either.
    The secret to Iceland's happiness? It's in the water
    Germany came in 16th place for the second year, while the United Kingdom moved up four spots to 19th place and Russia moved up seven spots to 49th place. Japan moved up two spots to 51st place, while China moved up four spots to 79th place.
    People in the Central African Republic are unhappiest with their lives, according to the survey of 155 countries, followed by Burundi (154), Tanzania (153), Syria (152) and Rwanda (151).

    Happiness is many things

    Happiness isn't just about money, although it's part of it.
    Real gross domestic product per capita is one of the key measurements, said the report.
    Others include generosity, a healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on, perceived freedom to make life choices and freedom from corruption, the report's authors argued.
    They said it's a better measure of human welfare than analyzing education, good government, health, income and poverty separately.
    "The World Happiness Report continues to draw global attention around the need to create sound policy for what matters most to people -- their well-being," said Jeffrey Sachs, the report's co-editor and director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University, in a statement.
    "As demonstrated by many countries, this report gives evidence that happiness is a result of creating strong social foundations. It's time to build social trust and healthy lives, not guns or walls. Let's hold our leaders to this fact."
    And the secret to happiness is...
    Not just about the money

    Norway rose to the top of the rankings despite declines in oil prices, demonstrating that what countries do with their money -- not just the increase in finances -- matters.
    "It's a remarkable case in point," said report co-editor John Helliwell of the University of British Columbia.
    "By choosing to produce oil deliberately and investing the proceeds for the benefit of future generations, Norway has protected itself from the volatile ups and downs of many other oil-rich economies."
    "This emphasis on the future over the present is made easier by high levels of mutual trust, shared purpose, generosity and good governance," added Helliwell, who is also co-director of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research.
    "All of these are found in Norway, as well as in the other top countries."

    Happiness at work

    This year's report also focused on happiness in the workplace.
    "People tend to spend the majority of their lives working, so it is important to understand the role that employment and unemployment play in shaping happiness," said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a professor at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.
    "The research reveals that happiness differs considerably across employment status, job type, and industry sectors."
    De Neve, who co-authored the report's chapter on happiness at work, added that people in well-paid roles are happier, but money is only one predictive measure of happiness.
    "Work-life balance, job variety and the level of autonomy are other significant drivers," said De Neve.
    "There is a clear distinction in happiness between white and blue collar jobs with managers or professionals evaluating the quality of their lives at a much higher level than those in manual labor jobs even controlling for any possible confounding factors."
    The report focused on other factors affecting happiness.
    "In rich countries the biggest single cause of misery is mental illness," said Professor Richard Layard, director of the Wellbeing Programme at the London School of Economics' Centre for Economic Performance.

    The birth of 'Gross National Happiness'

    Credit goes to the tiny country of Bhutan for shining a light on happiness. Its prime minister first proposed a World Happiness Day to the United Nations in 2011 and launched an international focus on happiness.
    The U.N. General Assembly declared March 20 as World Happiness Day in 2012, recognizing "happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world."
    The first of five World Happiness Reports was first published in April 2012 in conjunction with the U.N. High Level Meeting on happiness and well-being. Since 2012, many governments and governmental organizations have made well-being or happiness a priority.
    In February, the United Arab Emirates held a full-day World Happiness meeting. There was World Happiness Summit in Miami on March 17-19, while Erasmus University in Rotterdam is hosting three-day meeting on happiness research and policy starting Monday.