The jerseys were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media

(CNN) Tom Brady's missing jerseys from Super Bowl LI and XLIX have been found, the NFL said Monday.

"The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media," an NFL statement said.

According to the league, the jerseys were recovered through the cooperation with the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.

In the locker room following the New England Patriots' win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Brady noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after he said he had put it in his bag. The estimated value of the jersey is $500,000, according to a police report released in February by the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the jersey was traced to Mexico and that it was recovered with the "help of FBI and Mexican authorities."

