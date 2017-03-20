Story highlights Paraglider cracks skull, scapula and numerous vertebrae

Thomas Antalffy paragliding in Brazil

"Miracle" he survived at all

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) The last thing Thomas Antalffy remembers is slowly circling towards the ground in the late afternoon at the end of a terrific three-hour paragliding flight in central Brazil.

He woke up the next morning covered in blood "in the middle of the bush."

"I remember one shoulder hurting, but other than that I didn't feel any pain. I even took a selfie," Antalffy tells CNN.

After all, he had been paragliding off and on for a couple of decades; this was just another adventure.

So he packed up his parachute and lugged the 20-kilogram bag to the highway, where he flagged someone down and got a ride back to his hotel.

