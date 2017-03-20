Breaking News

Paragliding: Hungarian Thomas Antalffy's 'life changing' near-death experience

By Shasta Darlington, CNN

Updated 7:32 AM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Doctors say it is a miracle Thomas Antalffy is still alive.
Doctors say it is a miracle Thomas Antalffy is still alive.

Story highlights

  • Paraglider cracks skull, scapula and numerous vertebrae
  • Thomas Antalffy paragliding in Brazil
  • "Miracle" he survived at all

Rio de Janeiro (CNN)The last thing Thomas Antalffy remembers is slowly circling towards the ground in the late afternoon at the end of a terrific three-hour paragliding flight in central Brazil.

He woke up the next morning covered in blood "in the middle of the bush."
"I remember one shoulder hurting, but other than that I didn't feel any pain. I even took a selfie," Antalffy tells CNN.
    After all, he had been paragliding off and on for a couple of decades; this was just another adventure.
    So he packed up his parachute and lugged the 20-kilogram bag to the highway, where he flagged someone down and got a ride back to his hotel.
    Read More
    In fact, it was days before he discovered that in the paragliding freefall that he doesn't even remember, he broke his scapula and numerous vertebrae; cracked his skull and blood was pressuring his brain.
    The 54-year-old Hungarian entrepreneur had traveled from his home in London with a group of enthusiasts for a two-week paragliding adventure in Valadares, Brazil, though he says he has very few memories from the first week after the accident on February 23.
    READ: Paragliding the Swiss Alps
    WATCH: The extreme sport combining paragliding and skiing
    Thomas Antalffy had traveled to Valadares for a paragliding holiday. The last thing he expected was to wake up in a bush covered in blood.
    Thomas Antalffy had traveled to Valadares for a paragliding holiday. The last thing he expected was to wake up in a bush covered in blood.

    Barely conscious

    When Antaflffy didn't return to the hotel that night, his colleagues called the police, but were convinced he only had relatively minor injuries when he walked in the door the next morning.
    After a trip to the hospital, which was overrun by a local yellow fever outbreak, Antalffy was sent back to bed at his hotel under heavy sedation. His colleagues planned to take him home on a plane in a few days time.
    But in fact, the blood was accumulating in his brain and he was barely conscious, Antalffy says. In a daze, he took twice the pills prescribed.
    His wife Anita Dangelo, who had stayed home in London, had been unable to reach him on his phone for two days, and when she finally got through to the hotel and spoke to her husband she knew something was amiss
    "He told me, 'I'm really weak. I had an accident. I'm too weak to come home, please come help,'" she told CNN.
    "That was a red light for me. He's so independent; if he can do something on his own, he will."
    A base jumper leaps from the 980-foot open deck of Malaysia&#39;s Kuala Lumpur Tower. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2014/11/specials/wish-you-were-here/index.html#basejump&quot;&gt;Base jumping&lt;/a&gt; is an extreme sport in which participants leap from fixed objects and use parachutes to slow their falls.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    A base jumper leaps from the 980-foot open deck of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Tower. Base jumping is an extreme sport in which participants leap from fixed objects and use parachutes to slow their falls.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    People watch a surfer ride a wave off the coast of Praia do Norte near Nazare, Portugal. The fishing village features a 16,000-foot-deep underwater canyon, churning up some of the largest and most dangerous waves on the planet. Today&#39;s big-wave surfers are often towed onto massive waves by jet skis or helicopters.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    People watch a surfer ride a wave off the coast of Praia do Norte near Nazare, Portugal. The fishing village features a 16,000-foot-deep underwater canyon, churning up some of the largest and most dangerous waves on the planet. Today's big-wave surfers are often towed onto massive waves by jet skis or helicopters.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Adriana Jimenez competes in the finals of the 2014 Red Bull Cliff Diving Women&#39;s World Series, held in Yucatan, Mexico. Cliff divers will often hit the water at speeds over 50 mph.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Adriana Jimenez competes in the finals of the 2014 Red Bull Cliff Diving Women's World Series, held in Yucatan, Mexico. Cliff divers will often hit the water at speeds over 50 mph.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Ice climber Will Gadd ascends Helmcken Falls at Wells Gray Provincial Park in British Columbia, Canada. The 450-foot cascade never fully freezes, but it leaves a blanket of ice on the surrounding walls. It&#39;s considered one of the world&#39;s most difficult climbs.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Ice climber Will Gadd ascends Helmcken Falls at Wells Gray Provincial Park in British Columbia, Canada. The 450-foot cascade never fully freezes, but it leaves a blanket of ice on the surrounding walls. It's considered one of the world's most difficult climbs.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Mexican kayaker Rafa Ortiz drops over the 189-foot Palouse Falls in southeast Washington. He was the second person ever to paddle over the edge. American Tyler Bradt set a world record in 2009 when he successfully kayaked the falls.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Mexican kayaker Rafa Ortiz drops over the 189-foot Palouse Falls in southeast Washington. He was the second person ever to paddle over the edge. American Tyler Bradt set a world record in 2009 when he successfully kayaked the falls.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/europe/04/20/alain.robert.profile/index.html&quot;&gt;Alain Robert&lt;/a&gt;, known as the &quot;French Spider-Man,&quot; scales a 610-foot skyscraper in Paris&#39; La Defense district. Often forgoing ropes and harnesses, Robert has established himself as one of the world&#39;s best free solo climbers. He has racked up numerous arrests and a few serious injuries along the way.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Alain Robert, known as the "French Spider-Man," scales a 610-foot skyscraper in Paris' La Defense district. Often forgoing ropes and harnesses, Robert has established himself as one of the world's best free solo climbers. He has racked up numerous arrests and a few serious injuries along the way.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Switzerland&#39;s Ueli Gegenschatz flies over Botafogo Bay in Rio de Janeiro. The special wingsuit he&#39;s wearing allows skydivers and base jumpers to soar through the sky with their arms spread open.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Switzerland's Ueli Gegenschatz flies over Botafogo Bay in Rio de Janeiro. The special wingsuit he's wearing allows skydivers and base jumpers to soar through the sky with their arms spread open.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Dean Potter walks high above the air at the Three Gossips in Utah&#39;s Arches National Park. Unlike tightrope walking, highliners must maintain their balance on a slack line instead of a taut one. Potter &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/18/us/yosemite-base-jumpers-dean-potter-graham-hunt-deaths/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in a wingsuit flying accident&lt;/a&gt; at Yosemite National Park on May 16, 2015.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Dean Potter walks high above the air at the Three Gossips in Utah's Arches National Park. Unlike tightrope walking, highliners must maintain their balance on a slack line instead of a taut one. Potter died in a wingsuit flying accident at Yosemite National Park on May 16, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    A motocross rider performs during a show in Ashkelon, Israel. Freestyle motocross involves high-flying stunts meant to impress judges.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    A motocross rider performs during a show in Ashkelon, Israel. Freestyle motocross involves high-flying stunts meant to impress judges.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Freeskier Ted Davenport soars over Mount Aspiring National Park in Wanaka, New Zealand. Speed riding, aka speed flying, combines freestyle skiing and paragliding for a fast, thrilling ride close to the slope.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Freeskier Ted Davenport soars over Mount Aspiring National Park in Wanaka, New Zealand. Speed riding, aka speed flying, combines freestyle skiing and paragliding for a fast, thrilling ride close to the slope.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Roland Morely-Brown rides down a ridge during the 2011 World Heli Challenge at Wanaka&#39;s Mount Albert. In heli-skiing, skiers and snowboarders travel by helicopter to areas not accessible by other means.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Roland Morely-Brown rides down a ridge during the 2011 World Heli Challenge at Wanaka's Mount Albert. In heli-skiing, skiers and snowboarders travel by helicopter to areas not accessible by other means.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Freerider Kyle Strait competes in the 2014 Red Bull Rampage near Zion National Park in Virgin, Utah. Freeride mountain biking usually involves large drops, jumps and stunts.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Freerider Kyle Strait competes in the 2014 Red Bull Rampage near Zion National Park in Virgin, Utah. Freeride mountain biking usually involves large drops, jumps and stunts.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Cave divers explore the Orda Cave in Russia&#39;s western Urals region. Cave diving is one of the most dangerous kinds of diving or caving in the world and requires specialized equipment and training.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Cave divers explore the Orda Cave in Russia's western Urals region. Cave diving is one of the most dangerous kinds of diving or caving in the world and requires specialized equipment and training.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Two men coast down the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, Nicaragua. The Cerro Negro is one of Nicaragua&#39;s most active volcanoes, and it is a popular spot for the young sport of volcano boarding, or volcano surfing.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    Two men coast down the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, Nicaragua. The Cerro Negro is one of Nicaragua's most active volcanoes, and it is a popular spot for the young sport of volcano boarding, or volcano surfing.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    A paraglider flies over the Oster-Jansjon lake in Are, Sweden. In the right conditions, paragliding flights can last for hours and reach thousands of feet in altitude.
    Photos: Extreme sports: Pushing the limits
    A paraglider flies over the Oster-Jansjon lake in Are, Sweden. In the right conditions, paragliding flights can last for hours and reach thousands of feet in altitude.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    01 extreme sports02 extreme sports RESTRICTED03 extreme sports04 extreme sports06 extreme sports07 extreme sports05 extreme sports RESTRICTED08 extreme sports09 extreme sports RESTRICTED10 extreme sports11 extreme sports12 extreme sports13 extreme sports RESTRICTED14 extreme sports RESTRICTED15 extreme sports

    Miracle

    Dangelo struggled to reach Valadares -- and even then doctors told her they could fly to a bigger hospital in the nearby city of Belo Horizonte.
    Intuition guided her, and they chose a six-hour ambulance drive instead.
    "When we got here and they did a head scan, the doctors told us it was a miracle. He would have died if we had tried to fly with so much pressure on his brain."
    More than three weeks later and Antalffy is quickly recovering. They hope to fly home at the end of the month.
    "There are things that change your life forever," Dangelo said. "This is definitely one of them. We will never be the same."