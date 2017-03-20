South Carolina capitalizes on NC's 'bathroom bill'

Story highlights South Carolina, on home-state friendly court, beats Duke to move into Sweet Sixteen

The game was moved from Duke home state of North Carolina because of controversial law

(CNN) Carolina, playing with what could be considered a home-court -- or at least a home-state -- edge, beat Duke Sunday night to move into the NCAA "Sweet Sixteen."

A win's a win, but it gets a little complicated after that.

It wasn't Duke arch-rival North Carolina that knocked the No. 2 seed Blue Devils out of the East Regional. It was South Carolina, the 7 seed in the region, that advanced into more March Madness with a win over Duke, 88-81.

And the game wasn't played as originally scheduled in North Carolina, home to UNC, Duke and a few hundred thousand rabid basketball fans. It was played in South Carolina, thanks to North Carolina's infamous "bathroom bill."

That bill -- legally known as HB2 -- bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. It also reserves to the state government the right to pass nondiscrimination legislation, saying state laws preempt any local ordinances.