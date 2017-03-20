Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes takes a shot against Villanova during an NCAA Tournament game on Saturday, March 18. Hayes later scored the game-winning basket to upset the defending champions and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Villanova was a No. 1 seed; Wisconsin was an 8. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Roger Federer follows through on a backhand during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, March 8. Federer went on to win the tournament, his fifth title at Indian Wells.

Iowa wrestler Cory Clark throws his coach, Terry Brands, as they celebrate Clark's NCAA title in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18. Brands requested the throw after Clark won the 133-pound weight class.

Ski cross athletes race at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Saturday, March 18.

US outfielder Adam Jones steals a home run during a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 18. Manny Machado, the Dominican player who hit the ball, tipped his cap to Jones, his teammate with the Baltimore Orioles. The Americans advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3 victory.

French rugby player Noa Nakaitaci, left, tries to catch the ball as it slips past Wales' Samson Lee during a Six Nations match on Saturday, March 18.

Greyhounds race at London's Wimbledon Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

Duke guard Luke Kennard loses the ball as he meets South Carolina's Chris Silva in the post on Sunday, March 19. South Carolina, a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, upset the second-seeded Blue Devils 88-81.

Alex Hall, an American freestyle skier, competes in the slopestyle finals at the World Championships on Sunday, March 19.

Soccer players splash into the turf Wednesday, March 15, during a rainy Copa Libertadores match in Medellin, Colombia. Argentine club River Plate defeated Independiente 3-1.

Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot from the sand Friday, March 17, during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

Liverpool players celebrate after James Milner's goal against Manchester City on Sunday, March 19. The Premier League match ended 1-1 in Manchester, England.

Sri Lankan cricketer Suranga Lakmal delivers the ball during a Test match against Bangladesh on Friday, March 17. Bangladesh won by four wickets.

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer expresses pride in his team following its NCAA Tournament win over DePaul on Sunday, March 19. The Bulldogs advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with their school-record 31st win of the season.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin, right, is denied by Philadelphia goalie Chris Mason during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 15. Mason and the Flyers shut out their in-state rivals 4-0.

Horsemen play buzkashi during Persian New Year celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, March 16. In buzkashi, players compete to place a goat carcass into a goal circle.

Venus Williams reacts after losing a point at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 16. Williams lost the quarterfinal match to Elena Vesnina, who would go on to win the tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Atlanta outfielder Micah Johnson makes a diving catch -- much to the dismay of Philadelphia fans -- during a spring-training game in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, March 14.

Washington forward Alexander Ovechkin, left, scuffles with Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman during an NHL hockey game on Saturday, March 18.

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, top, knocks the ball away from Robert Morris' Megan Smith during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Ogunbowale scored 15 points in the Fighting Irish's 79-49 victory.

Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn celebrates after scoring in overtime to defeat Carolina on Sunday, March 19.

Ireland's Rory Best is bloodied during a Six Nations match against England on Saturday, March 18. Ireland won 13-9 to prevent England from winning its 19th consecutive Test match.

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis collides with band member Raiko Green during an NCAA Tournament game in Sacramento, California, on Friday, March 17.