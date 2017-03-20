What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Ski cross athletes race at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Saturday, March 18.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
French rugby player Noa Nakaitaci, left, tries to catch the ball as it slips past Wales' Samson Lee during a Six Nations match on Saturday, March 18.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Greyhounds race at London's Wimbledon Stadium on Saturday, March 18.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Duke guard Luke Kennard loses the ball as he meets South Carolina's Chris Silva in the post on Sunday, March 19. South Carolina, a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, upset the second-seeded Blue Devils 88-81.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Alex Hall, an American freestyle skier, competes in the slopestyle finals at the World Championships on Sunday, March 19.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Soccer players splash into the turf Wednesday, March 15, during a rainy Copa Libertadores match in Medellin, Colombia. Argentine club River Plate defeated Independiente 3-1.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot from the sand Friday, March 17, during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Liverpool players celebrate after James Milner's goal against Manchester City on Sunday, March 19. The Premier League match ended 1-1 in Manchester, England.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Sri Lankan cricketer Suranga Lakmal delivers the ball during a Test match against Bangladesh on Friday, March 17. Bangladesh won by four wickets.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer expresses pride in his team following its NCAA Tournament win over DePaul on Sunday, March 19. The Bulldogs advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with their school-record 31st win of the season.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin, right, is denied by Philadelphia goalie Chris Mason during an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 15. Mason and the Flyers shut out their in-state rivals 4-0.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Horsemen play buzkashi during Persian New Year celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, March 16. In buzkashi, players compete to place a goat carcass into a goal circle.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Venus Williams reacts after losing a point at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 16. Williams lost the quarterfinal match to Elena Vesnina, who would go on to win the tournament in Indian Wells, California.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Atlanta outfielder Micah Johnson makes a diving catch -- much to the dismay of Philadelphia fans -- during a spring-training game in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, March 14.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Washington forward Alexander Ovechkin, left, scuffles with Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman during an NHL hockey game on Saturday, March 18.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, top, knocks the ball away from Robert Morris' Megan Smith during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Ogunbowale scored 15 points in the Fighting Irish's 79-49 victory.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn celebrates after scoring in overtime to defeat Carolina on Sunday, March 19.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis collides with band member Raiko Green during an NCAA Tournament game in Sacramento, California, on Friday, March 17.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos