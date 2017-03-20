Breaking News

(CNN)She's American skiing's golden girl, but Mikaela Shiffrin is quick to deflect much of the credit to her backroom team -- especially her mum.

Shiffrin wrapped up her first World Cup overall title in Aspen to become only the third American woman to win the crystal globe for best all-rounder after Tamara McKinney (1983) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-2010, 2012).
At just 22, she beat off Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec to the overall crown and bagged a fourth World Cup slalom title this season, to add to three slalom world championships and the 2014 Olympic slalom gold medal.
    If Vonn is the long-time queen of speed skiing, Shiffrin is the technical superstar and hot favorite to retain her slalom crown at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
    "The one thing I can be certain of is my success is not my own," Shiffrin, who has won 31 World Cup races to Vonn's 77, told CNN's Alpine Edge.
    "I have a team around me, my physio, coaches, my mum, [ski] serviceman -- all have very selfless personalities, all seem to be very much motivated to help me succeed and work towards my goals without an ulterior motive."
    'Best friend'

    Shiffrin's mother Eileen travels with her in an unspecified role which includes coaching, mentoring, motivating, cooking, nursing, being a best friend and a mum all at the same time.
    "Some of her teammates have said 'I would never be able to have my mum around that much, it would make me crazy, forget it,' but Mikaela likes it, she's a family person," explained Eileen Shiffrin.
    Eileen and husband Jeff taught Mikaela to ski at the age of two in Vail, Colorado. When Mikaela made her debut on the World Cup circuit just before her 16th birthday in 2011. Her mum, a former nurse, was a natural fit to be part of her traveling entourage.
    "Probably one of the factors that has made a difference between my career and anybody else is having her to keep me on track, to help me stay sane, to be my best friend, to be my mum, to be my coach," says Mikaela, who says the arrangement has grown organically and knows her mum will bow out at some stage, although not before next year's Winter Olympics.
    Mikaela Shiffrin with mother Eileen and father Jeff in Aspen.
    Mikaela Shiffrin with mother Eileen and father Jeff in Aspen.

    'Work ethic'

    Another key member of the team is head coach Mike Day, who has previously worked with US men's ski team standouts Bode Miller and Ted Ligety.
    Day, settled as a coach at Green Valley in Vermont, says a big part of his decision to leave his young family behind and go back on the road with Shiffrin at the beginning of this season was her appreciation of her team's sacrifice in pursuit of her goals.
    "The biggest reason, truthfully, aside from her skiing prowess and success, was her as a person," he said.
    "She's a really nice person, she's a great role model for ski racers, for non-ski racers, for boys, girls, men, women."
    As an athlete, Day says sometimes he cannot believe Shiffrin's work ethic.
    "She outworks everyone," he says. "I'm sure people will take offense, to that but she is an incredibly hard worker. Off the snow she is amazing, on the snow she skis more than any athletes I've ever worked with.
    "She likes honest feedback, she actually gets angry if you sugarcoat anything."
    Alongside Day in the backroom team are physio Lyndsay Young, ski technician Kim Erlandson and ski and fitness coach Jeff Lackie.
    "Working with her is amazing," Lackie told CNN. "She's very receptive to everything, incredibly coordinated and a fun athlete to be around."
    The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world&#39;s best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 season kicked off in Austria in October and concludes in Aspen, US this month. With the finish line in sight, here are some of the finest images so far.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world's best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 season kicked off in Austria in October and concludes in Aspen, US this month. With the finish line in sight, here are some of the finest images so far.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December. The Canadian &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/08/sport/is-35-the-new-25/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became skiing&#39;s oldest world champion&lt;/a&gt; in February.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December. The Canadian became skiing's oldest world champion in February.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Switzerland&#39;s Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men&#39;s downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Switzerland's Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men's downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Norway&#39;s Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men&#39;s giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men's giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    America&#39;s golden girl Shiffrin has enjoyed a storming season so far. She leads the overall female World Cup standings, and made history with &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/17/sport/mikaela-shiffrin-st-moritz-2017/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her third successive world championship slalom title.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    America's golden girl Shiffrin has enjoyed a storming season so far. She leads the overall female World Cup standings, and made history with her third successive world championship slalom title.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    The&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/16/sport/alpine-skiing-world-cup-slalom-levi-finland-reindeer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; tradition&lt;/a&gt; extends to the men&#39;s competition, too. Marcel Hirscher of Austria greets his prize reindeer, Leo.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    The tradition extends to the men's competition, too. Marcel Hirscher of Austria greets his prize reindeer, Leo.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Tennis legend Roger Federer &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/20/sport/word-ski-championships-st-moritz/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;watched the men&#39;s downhill&lt;/a&gt; at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his home country.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Tennis legend Roger Federer watched the men's downhill at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his home country.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    The Swiss tennis legend isn&#39;t the only celebrity to have been slopeside during the tour. Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/03/sport/bernie-ecclestone-kitzbuhel-kitz-charity-trophy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spoke to CNN. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    The Swiss tennis legend isn't the only celebrity to have been slopeside during the tour. Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he spoke to CNN.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Kjetil Jansrud of Norway flies high in St. Moritz. The Swiss resort is characterized by its&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/02/09/st-moritz-fis-alpine-skiing-world-championships-glitz-glamour-orig.cnn&quot;&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/02/09/st-moritz-fis-alpine-skiing-world-championships-glitz-glamour-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;wealthy clientele&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/09/sport/skiing-steepest-start-gate-st-moritz-90-miles-per-hour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;treacherous start gate. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Kjetil Jansrud of Norway flies high in St. Moritz. The Swiss resort is characterized by its wealthy clientele and treacherous start gate.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    France&#39;s Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/01/07/sport/skiing-pinturault-worley-giant-slalom/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;overtook Jean-Claude Killy&#39;s national record of World Cup wins&lt;/a&gt; in January.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    France's Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz. He overtook Jean-Claude Killy's national record of World Cup wins in January.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Lindsey Vonn, one of the biggest names in skiing, has had a tumultuous season after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/11/sport/lindsey-vonn-broken-arm/&quot;&gt;breaking her arm&lt;/a&gt; in November. She has made an impressive return, claiming the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/01/21/sport/lindsey-vonn-wins-garmisch-partenkirchen-downhill-skiing/&quot;&gt;77th World Cup win of her career&lt;/a&gt; in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Here, Vonn poses with the two Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games mascots ahead of the tour visiting Jeongseon, South Korea.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Lindsey Vonn, one of the biggest names in skiing, has had a tumultuous season after breaking her arm in November. She has made an impressive return, claiming the 77th World Cup win of her career in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Here, Vonn poses with the two Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games mascots ahead of the tour visiting Jeongseon, South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men&#39;s downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men's downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Off the slopes, Kitzbuehel has a reputation for its large crowds and&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/01/24/kitzbuhel-skiing-biggest-party-world-cup-alpine-edge-orig.cnn&quot;&gt; party atmosphere&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    Off the slopes, Kitzbuehel has a reputation for its large crowds and party atmosphere.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    France&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/01/06/sport/tessa-worley-mikaela-shiffrin-french-army-skier/&quot;&gt;Tessa Worley&lt;/a&gt; competes in the first run of January&#39;s giant slalom race in Maribor, Slovenia.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    France's Tessa Worley competes in the first run of January's giant slalom race in Maribor, Slovenia.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    An emotional Tina Maze bid goodbye to professional skiing in October. The Slovenian, who won two Olympic golds, four world championship titles and the 2013 overall World Cup crown, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2016/10/24/spc-alpine-edge-tina-maze-retires.cnn/video/playlists/alpine-edge/&quot;&gt;spoke to CNN&lt;/a&gt; about retirement.
    Photos: Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
    An emotional Tina Maze bid goodbye to professional skiing in October. The Slovenian, who won two Olympic golds, four world championship titles and the 2013 overall World Cup crown, spoke to CNN about retirement.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    26 what a shot 022710 what a shot 122024 what a shot 011706 what a shot 011011 what a shot 1129skiing highlights gal 1levi skiing world cup reindeer gallery 519 what a shot 1115Roger Federer St Moritzgetty bernie ecclestone shadeskiing highlights gal 8skiing highlights gal 9skiing highlights gal 11skiing highlights gal 6skiing highlights gal 2skiing highlights gal 3skiing highlights gal 4skiing highlights gal 5Skiing highlights gal 12skiing highlights gal 7
    Shiffrin's agent, the ex-Austrian and Bulgarian ski racer Kilian Albrecht, says she is a publicist's dream.
    "She's very marketable," Albrecht told CNN. "First of all you need to perform, that's what she's done like nobody else in alpine ski racing at her age.
    "And the other thing is she's got the looks, she's smart, she's eloquent and she does a perfect job in working with sponsors and also with the crowd."