Democrats focus on Trump-Russia links, GOP on Trump-Russia leaks

Story highlights FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Roger addressed Congress

Republicans used the House committee to focus on "unmasking"

(CNN) Republicans and Democrats of the House Intelligence Committee both questioned FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers on Russian activities Monday, but the parties spotlighted very different issues during the hearing.

Comey revealed that the FBI was investigating whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia as part of Moscow's efforts to interfere with the US election, and he declared that there was no evidence to support Trump's claims that President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap on his building. Separately, the committee's top Democrat, California Rep. Adam Schiff, recited allegations from former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele regarding Trump campaign communications with Russia.

While Democrats highlighted Trump's allegation that his predecessor wiretapped him and Trump campaign aides' alleged collusion with Russian operatives, GOP members grilled the two officials on who leaked information of the US investigation into Russia's communications with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Republicans focus on leaks

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, and Rep. Tom Rooney, a Florida Republican, led a series of questions focused on trying to uncover who leaked information detailing former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's calls to the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition.

