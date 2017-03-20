Story highlights Sløtface is a punk rock band from Norway

They blend hardcore rock with a more pop-oriented sound

Austin, Texas (CNN) Members of punk rock band Sløtface, who reluctantly changed the spelling of their name from "Slutface" after social media censorship, said that feminism is not just a women's issue and now it's up to men to join the fight, particularly in the age of President Donald Trump.

"Historically, feminism has been the fight for women's rights. I feel now that applies to men as well," Tor-Arne Vikingstad said when CNN caught up with the band at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, Saturday. "It's about equality and not just the focus on one fight."

The foursome is made up of vocalist Haley Shea, bass player Lasse Lokøy, drummer Halvard Skeie Wiencke and guitarist Vikingstad, who all started out as friends in high school. They blend hardcore rock with a more pop-oriented sound, and many of their songs channel the feminist narrative and tell stories from a female perspective.

Caught up with Norwegian punk rock band @slotfaceofficial 🎸🎸 #SXSW2017 #SXSW #sxswmusic A post shared by دينا زرو (@deenazeina) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

"We wrote more songs that had an explicit feminist manifesto about trying to depict women that were really strong and show that there was a different way to be a woman in music," Shea said, adding that the band feels passionate about speaking out against sexual harassment that is "often brushed off" by society.

Read More