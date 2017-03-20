Roger Stone a focus at Comey Russia hearing

Story highlights The Committee previously asked Stone to preserve any records

"I am anxious to rebut allegations," Stone said

(CNN) Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was mentioned several times at Monday's House hearing on Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign.

The Trump confidant was mentioned by Democrats pressing FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers over alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"On August 8th, Roger Stone, a longtime Trump political adviser and self-proclaimed political dirty trickster, boasts in a speech that he 'has communicated with (WikiLeaks founder Julian) Assange,' and that more documents would be coming, including an 'October surprise,'" said Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. "In the middle of August, he also communicates with the Russian cutout Guccifer 2.0, and authors a Breitbart piece denying Guccifer's links to Russian intelligence."

"Then, later in August, Stone does something truly remarkable, when he predicts that John Podesta's personal emails will soon be published. 'Trust me, it will soon be Podesta's time in the barrel. #Crooked Hillary,'" Schiff said, quoting an August 21 Stone tweet.

Schiff asked Comey if he was aware that Stone, a former aide of President Richard Nixon, played a role in the Trump campaign.

