Story highlights Trump will visit House Republicans Tuesday

A vote on the bill to repeal and replace part of the Affordable Care Act is set for Thursday, the seven year anniversary of Obama signing the law

Washington (CNN) House Republicans are preparing for what is shaping up to be one of the most politically consequential moments for the GOP this year: A vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Leadership's most urgent priority: Make sure they have the votes, changing the bill if necessary.

President Donald Trump will personally rally the troops Tuesday morning, attending a closed-door House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill to make a final pitch to his colleagues.

Thursday, the House is expected to vote on a bill introduced by House Speaker Paul Ryan and other top Republicans to roll back and make major changes to President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

The whip count operation is now in "full motion," a senior GOP aide told CNN Monday morning.

