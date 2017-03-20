Washington (CNN) House Republicans are preparing for what is shaping up to be one of the most politically consequential moments for the GOP this year: A vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Leadership's most urgent priority: Make sure they have the votes, changing the bill if necessary.

On Thursday, the House is expected to vote on a bill introduced by House Speaker Paul Ryan and other top Republicans to roll back and make major changes to President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

The whip count operation is now in "full motion," a senior GOP aide told CNN Monday morning.

In the final days leading up to the vote, leaders are hashing out adjustments to the bill that they unveiled two weeks ago. These modifications are a crucial aspect of the whipping process -- possible concessions are being carefully considered to try to win over lawmakers who are still on the fence.

