(CNN) President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court will be introduced on Monday by an unlikely suspect: a former top lawyer in the Obama administration who is currently spearheading an attack on Trump's revised travel ban.

Neal Katyal served from 2010-2011 as acting solicitor general for President Barack Obama and he believes liberals should back Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

Katyal's choice to support Gorsuch highlights a dilemma for Democrats. They remain seething mad that Obama's pick, Merrick Garland, was blocked by Republicans without even a hearing. On the other hand, they recognize that, barring any late unexpected disclosures, Gorsuch is highly qualified for the spot and will likely win confirmation.

Liberals know that at the end of the day they are replacing a conservative with a conservative and might want to save their firepower in case Trump gets a chance of another pick. Say, for example, if swing vote Anthony Kennedy were to retire or the liberal lioness Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Katyal, a former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, argued 13 cases in the Solicitor General's office and 19 more as a private attorney. He has two more arguments coming up next month.

