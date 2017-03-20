Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee

Story highlights The Senate hearings on Gorsuch are scheduled for four days

Gorsuch will deliver an opening statement Monday and face questions from senators Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Judge Neil Gorsuch will face the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday for what is expected to be four days of hearings on his Supreme Court nomination.

If confirmed, Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado, is likely to carry on the conservative legacy of Justice Antonin Scalia and be an early legacy-establishing win for President Donald Trump.

The ninth seat on the bench has been vacant since Scalia's sudden death in early 2016, and Democrats will also use the hearing to vent their anger once more of the Republican-controlled Senate not taking up President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

Democrats will also use the hearing to go after Trump's early actions such as his travel ban for people from seven -- then revised to six -- majority-Muslim countries, which has been blocked by federal courts from coast to coast.

Nevertheless, Gorsuch's nomination has flown under the radar in Washington as the focus has been on the litany of Trump actions such as the travel ban, budget proposal that would cut billions of dollars from agencies, executive orders and claims about Obama wiretapping Trump Tower. At the same time, Republicans are pushing through legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

