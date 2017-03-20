Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee

Story highlights The Senate hearings on Gorsuch are scheduled for four days

Gorsuch will deliver an opening statement Monday and face questions from senators Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Judge Neil Gorsuch is facing Senate Judiciary Committee Monday for what is expected to be four days of hearings on his Supreme Court nomination.

If confirmed, Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado, is likely to carry on the conservative legacy of Justice Antonin Scalia and be an early legacy-establishing win for President Donald Trump.

The ninth seat on the bench has been vacant since Scalia's sudden death in early 2016, and Democrats will also use the hearing to vent their anger once more of the Republican-controlled Senate not taking up President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein started by saying she was "deeply disappointed" that Garland was passed over as a nominee.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, used his opening statement to decry "executive overreach" and expresses "alarm" over "the threat it poses to the separation of powers."

