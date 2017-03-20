Neil deGrasse Tyson goes supernova on Trump budget

Story highlights Trump proposed $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government

"We can all imagine a land that provides no support for Art," he said

(CNN) Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes President Donald Trump's first proposed budget could make America "weak," "sick" and "stupid."

"The fastest way to Make America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it," he tweeted Sunday as part of a social media rampage against the President. "The fastest way to Make America Sick Again: Cut funding to the National Institutes of Health."

The fastest way to Make a America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

The fastest way to Make America Sick Again: Cut funding to the National Institutes of Health — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

"The fastest way to Make America Stupid: Cut funds to programs that support education," Tyson added. "The fastest way to thwart Earth's life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA — the Environmental Destruction Agency."



The fastest way to Make America Stupid: Cut funds to programs that support education. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017





The fastest way to thwart Earth's life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA — the Environmental Destruction Agency. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 19, 2017

CNN has reached out to the White House for response.

Read More