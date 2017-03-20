Rep. Turner calls Comey hearing 'highly speculative'

(CNN) On a day that saw FBI Director James Comey testify before the House Intelligence Committee, Erin Burnett made the issue the focus of her evening news program by welcoming a man who was in the room as the testimony was given.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio is a Republican member of the Intelligence Committee, and cautioned anyone from forming opinions based solely on what Comey shared Monday morning.

"I think it certainly is highly speculative and people shouldn't be jumping to conclusions," said Turner, referencing in particular Comey's revelation the FBI is investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "This is an important issue and it does need to be addressed, but it certainly shouldn't be played out in the media."

Monday's hearing also touched on President Trump's claim that his Trump Tower phone lines had been tapped by former President Barack Obama, which Comey said didn't happen. In light of that, the "OutFront" host asked Turner about Trump's next move.

"Do you think that President Trump should apologize, that he should retract the accusations that he made, which frankly were personal, they were alleging that President Obama had done something criminal?" Burnett asked her guest. "Should he apologize?"

