Washington media veteran: Trump has made journalism's mission clear

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) The White House assault on the "mainstream media" notwithstanding, the Trump era has presented an energizing, new moment for reporters covering politics in our nation's capital, said a veteran Washington journalist.

Jackie Calmes, who for decades covered government and politics for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, said for all the obstacles journalists face, the Trump era has reaffirmed the importance of the work they do.

"On the one level, while there's a trepidation among reporters who are having to cover (President Donald Trump) on a daily basis, it's also energizing because this is what we got into it for. There's a mission," Calmes told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

While Calmes said she was concerned by the consequences of Trump's efforts to delegitimize the independent press, what worries her most is whether news organizations can grapple with the economic pressures of the digital age.

"We haven't figured out how to make a good business out of this," Calmes said, pointing to shrinking advertising revenues and the shuttering of newspapers as the industry moves toward digital and away from print.

