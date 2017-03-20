Gorsuch supporters push back against law class comments

Story highlights A former student of Gorsuch's wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing her concerns

Other students defended Gorsuch, saying conversations in the class were respectful

Washington (CNN) Supporters of Judge Neil Gorsuch are pushing back strongly against late-breaking allegations that the Supreme Court nominee suggested in a law class last year that women unethically use companies for maternity benefits, creating some last-minute tension as his first day of confirmation hearings begin on Monday.

Jennifer Sisk, a former student in Gorsuch's ethics class at the University of Colorado Law School, wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing her concerns about a discussion in his course last April.

The letter, first reported by NPR, was posted Sunday by the National Employment Lawyers Association and the National Women's Law Center.

In the letter, Fisk writes that Gorsuch asked for students' opinions about a hypothetical scenario in which a woman applied for a job at a large law firm to pay off her student debt and planned to start a family with her husband in the near future.

"He asked the class to raise their hands if they knew of a female who had used a company to get maternity benefits and then left right after having a baby. Judge Gorsuch specifically targeted females and maternity leave. This question was not about parents or men shifting priorities after having children. It was solely focused on women using their companies," she writes.

