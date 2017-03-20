GOP rep: 'Haven't seen any evidence' of wiretapping

Story highlights Rep. Frank LoBiondo added: "If there is evidence, we need to see it"

FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress Monday

(CNN) A Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said Monday "we haven't seen any evidence at this point" to back up President Donald Trump's wiretapping claims.

In the interview on CNN's "New Day," Rep. Frank LoBiondo added: "If there is evidence, we need to see it."

The New Jersey Republican was speaking ahead of his committee's public hearings with FBI Director James Comey, who is expected to field questions both about Trump's charge that former President Barack Obama "wiretapped" him during the 2016 campaign and Russia's alleged meddling in the election.

"It's very important, because it's a big distraction and I expect it to be put to rest pretty quickly," LoBiondo said of Trump's wiretapping allegation. "Unless Comey drops a bombshell today, I don't think there is any evidence and I think we'll move on from this issue quickly."

LoBiondo also said that he "won't press on it" if other Republicans try to expand the definition of "wiretapping" to include other forms of surveillance that could justify the President's claim.

Read More