Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) President Donald Trump will cap one of the most consequential days of his presidency so far by rallying supporters here Monday night, returning to the confidence-infusing campaign trail at a key political moment in his young presidency.

All eyes in the White House were on Capitol Hill Monday, where a pair of hearings -- one into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and another that kicked off the process to confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch -- loomed large over Trump's presidency.

While the Gorsuch hearing went smoothly , FBI Director James Comey said there was no evidence found related to Trump's claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, and Democrats used the hours of airtime to slam the President's relationship with Russia.

Comey, appearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, also confirmed publicly for the first time that the FBI is investigating connections Trump's campaign advisers may have had with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign.

The White House, however, tried to distance the Trump campaign from some of the campaign advisers in question and argued that the investigation into 2016 wiretapping and surveillance wasn't finished.

