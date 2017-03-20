Rebuffed by Comey's testimony, Trump tweet teases new theory

Story highlights The response amounted to President Donald Trump's first direct public response to Comey's testimony

Comey made a pair of statements that could undercut the administration

Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) After the FBI director said he had no information to back up a conspiracy theory pushed by President Donald Trump on Twitter, Trump took to Twitter to tease something new.

The official presidential Twitter account noted Monday that FBI Director James Comey declined to say before a House panel whether he briefed President Barack Obama on former national security adviser Mike Flynn's contacts with Russian operatives.

The response amounted to Trump's first direct public response to Comey's testimony, in which he also confirmed the Department of Justice was looking into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government. Comey also said he was unaware of any evidence supporting Trump's allegations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign.

"FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia," said the tweet, which was sent out shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET.

FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

It is unclear if Trump sent out the tweet or ordered it. The account says it is managed by Trump's social media manager, Dan Scavino.

