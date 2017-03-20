President Trump's 9th grandchild is on the way

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.

(CNN) Eric and Lara Trump, both 33, announced on Monday they're anticipating the September arrival of their first child, a boy.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

"I knew I always wanted kids someday," Lara Trump told People . "Eric's going to be an amazing dad. The nieces and nephews love hanging with him." She said President Donald Trump was "so excited" about the news and she was worried he would "blurt it out at a press conference."

Eric and I are excited to add a boy to our pack in September! 💙 #BabyTrump A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

The couple married at Mar-a-Lago in 2014. Their son will be Trump's ninth grandchild.

How to get into Mar-a-Lago without paying the annual fee:

A few lucky supporters in Florida holding up flags and signs as Trump's motorcade passed were invited to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, according to WPTV

