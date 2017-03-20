What Gorsuch's originalism puts at risk

Story highlights Austin Sarat: Originalism is a political symbol of the belief that it is time to take back rights

Gorsuch's critics should treat originalism as a potent statement about who rightly owns rights, Sarat writes

Austin Sarat is associate dean of the faculty at Amherst College, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence & Political Science at Amherst College and author of "Gruesome Spectacles: Botched Executions and America's Death Penalty". The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Monday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the United States Supreme Court followed a familiar script. The judge's critics painted him as a tool of the powerful, while his supporters emphasized Gorsuch's stellar credentials and his judicial philosophy.

Though they mostly did not call it by its name -- originalism, or the theory that the Court should interpret the Constitution using the meaning its words and phrases held when they were originally written -- Republicans praised that philosophy for helping Gorsuch rise above politics. As Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa put it, this philosophy insures that judges don't try to "update the Constitution and, in so doing, don't take from the American people the right to govern themselves."

As a result, it is not surprising that, in the run-up to the Senate proceedings, the judge's critics mounted a campaign to discredit what they have labeled a " sham " theory of constitutional interpretation or to fault what they see as Gorsuch's hypocritical or merely instrumental use of it. Yet such criticism of Gorsuch's originalism misses the mark by treating it as simply a theory of constitutional interpretation. It is much more than that.

Originalism is a powerful political symbol of the judge's belief, as well as the belief of the President who nominated him, that it is time to take back rights, to return them to their original "owners." If, as his confirmation hearings progress, Gorsuch's critics and his Senate questioners treat originalism as an obscure theory of constitutional interpretation -- and not as a potent statement about who rightly owns rights -- they will be making a very big mistake.

