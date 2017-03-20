How Comey got the job done

Story highlights Tim Naftali: Director James Comey revealed a bombshell -- and he also probably made a few more enemies

Comey's testimony today, wherever the Russia investigation ultimately goes, was a very encouraging sign, Naftali writes

The former director of the Richard Nixon Library, Timothy Naftali is a CNN presidential historian who teaches intelligence history and national security policy at NYU. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Today, the most famous (or infamous, depending on your politics) FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover did his job. Director James Comey revealed a bombshell -- and he also probably made a few more enemies.

While testifying before Congress, Comey outlined the FBI's ongoing counterintelligence investigation of Russian disinformation and political subversion in the 2016 campaign, making clear that it included looking into contacts and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Tim Naftali

Until Monday, this investigation was alleged but not confirmed. But what made this a bombshell was that not only did Comey imply that associates of the Trump campaign were likely the subjects of an investigation, but that he also stated he was not in a position to estimate how long this investigation might take. Comey took -- and defended -- the responsible position not to prejudge an investigation.

To be credible, any FBI investigation must be allowed to run its course without any high-level interference. And Comey's words to Congress left no doubt that for the foreseeable future, the 2016 Russia matter will be hanging over the Trump administration. It is now officially a presidential scandal, though whether the investigation will result in charges of any kind is impossible to predict.

As expected, since this fact was well telegraphed by the bipartisan leadership of the congressional intelligence committees, Comey said there was "no evidence" at the FBI or anywhere in the Justice Department to back up the President's tweets about the wiretapping of Trump Tower. That is federal code for "the tweets were nonsense." The wiretaps, if any existed, would have been placed by the FBI, so Comey would know. And Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency (the other main center of federal electronic surveillance) also testified alongside Comey. He agreed the tweets were unsubstantiated by anything his agency had.

