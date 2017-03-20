Breaking News

Formula E: Ex-F1 racer Esteban Gutierrez joins Techeetah

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. &quot;It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow,&quot; the 25-year-old tells CNN.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Esteban Gutierrez is excited to switch Formula One cars for electric racers after joining the Formula E world championship in 2017. "It is like a fresh start, and an opportunity to grow," the 25-year-old tells CNN.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One&#39;s junior feeder series -- in 2010.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez announced himself as a potential talent by winning the GP3 title -- one of Formula One's junior feeder series -- in 2010.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
The Mexican won promotion to F1 in 2013, makes his debut for the Swiss Sauber team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez is interviewed after winning his first F1 points -- the Mexican finished in seventh place at the 2013 Japanese Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. &quot;When I was there it was not great timing,&quot; Gutierrez tells CNN. &quot;They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people.&quot; The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Despite the promising result at Suzuka, the Mexican found it tough going during his time at Sauber. "When I was there it was not great timing," Gutierrez tells CNN. "They had financial difficulties in the first two years and so they started to lose a lot of good people." The Mexican left the team at the end of 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
After leaving Sauber, Gutierrez took up a role as reserve driver for Ferrari. Duties involved chatting to the famously monosyllabic Finn Kimi Raikkonen -- the pair seen here chatting at the British Grand Prix in 2015.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. &quot;I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch,&quot; says the 25-year-old.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
A new chapter opened for Gutierrez when he joined the American Haas F1 team in 2016. "I arrived with Haas and it was a great experience to build up the team from scratch," says the 25-year-old.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso&#39;s McLaren.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
His first weekend with the team in Australia ends with a dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso's McLaren.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne&#39;s Albert Park circuit.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Both Alonso (left) and Gutierrez (right) emerged unscathed, but stunned by the high-speed crash at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. &quot;You really feel like a superstar,&quot; says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
There were happier times for the Mexican when he lined up for his home race in Mexico City. "You really feel like a superstar," says Gutierrez of the amazing experience in front of an adoring crowd.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. &quot;I really don&#39;t blame them -- I don&#39;t blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident,&quot; says Gutierrez.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
The Mexican was left without an F1 drive after Haas F1 announced it would replace him with Kevin Magnussen in 2017. "I really don't blame them -- I don't blame anybody -- because I was the one to be too confident," says Gutierrez.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Gutierrez is now looking forward to racing in Formula E. He is familiar with competing on street circuits -- F1 has established grand prix in Singapore and most famously at Monaco (pictured). The all-electric race series will also be racing in the Principality in 2017.
Photos: Life in the fast lane
Gutierrez is now looking forward to racing in Formula E. He is familiar with competing on street circuits -- F1 has established grand prix in Singapore and most famously at Monaco (pictured). The all-electric race series will also be racing in the Principality in 2017.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
esteban gutierrez smileesteban gutierrez wins GP3 titleesteban gutierrez F1 debut melbourneesteban gutierrez first points japanesteban gutierrez sauber 2014esteban gutierrez joins ferrariesteban gutierrez joins haasesteban gutierrez australia crashesteban gutierrez and fernando alonsogutierrez mexico gp fans esteban gutierrez brazil 2016gutierrez haas monaco

Story highlights

  • Ex-F1 driver joins China's Techeetah team
  • Gutierrez to make debut at Mexico ePrix

(CNN)Four months after losing his Formula One seat, Esteban Gutierrez's motor racing career is back on track -- in Formula E.

The Mexican has joined Techeetah, one of 10 teams competing in the all-electric racing series, and will partner Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne for the rest of the 2016-17 world championship.
The 25-year-old had already agreed to race at the Mexico ePrix -- his home event -- but announced Monday that he will drive for the new Chinese team.
    "I'm very grateful to join Techeetah, a team with real competitiveness," Gutierrez said in a statement.
    Jose Maria Lopez: Formula E &#39;a step forward,&#39; says triple WTCC champion
    Jose Maria Lopez: Formula E 'a step forward,' says triple WTCC champion
    "After four years of an incredible experience in F1, I'm now taking a step forward into the future of motorsports.
    Read More
    "I am especially excited about my debut race at the Mexico City ePrix. Hopefully I can put on a good show for the passionate home fans."
    Gutierrez replaces Chinese driver Ma Qing Hua, who has struggled to compete since making his debut for Techeetah at the Hong Kong ePrix last October.
    Vergne -- who raced for DS Virgin Racing last season -- has fared better, securing Techeetah's first points at November's Marrakech ePrix and its maiden podium with second place in Buenos Aires last month.
    Techeetah was formed when Chinese sports marketing and management company SECA took over Team Aguri, which pulled out of the series following its second season.
    READ: Buemi secures historic hat-trick
    READ: Electric racer tries ice driving

    'Electric cars are the future'

    Gutierrez, who will feature on CNN's Supercharged show in April, has previously described Formula E as "one of motorsport's most important categories."
    Formula E: Story of the 2016-17 season so far
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi has been unbeatable so far in season three of the Formula E World Championship.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Hong Kong&#39;s towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Hong Kong's towering skyline provided the backdrop to the race on the streets around the Central Harborfront. The pit lane featured a new name, with the Jaguar Racing team entering Formula E for the first time.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    The race took place on October 9 in the shadow of the Two International Finance Center.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    It was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Race 1: Hong KongIt was the first time Formula E had raced on the streets of Hong Kong
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    The Formula E eVillage in Hong Kong was popular with locals.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn&#39;t maintain his advantage.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Nelson Piquet Jr. -- the 2015 Formula E world champion -- secured pole position in the opening race. But the Brazilian (seen here at the front of the pack) couldn't maintain his advantage.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing&#39;s Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Sebastien Buemi (center) took the checkered flag, to begin his 2016 title defense in style. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver Lucas di Grassi (left) finished second with Mahindra Racing's Nick Heidfeld (right) taking the final podium spot.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    From Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series&#39; first race on the continent.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Race 2: MarrakechFrom Asia to Africa. Formula E broke new ground in Morocco in November 2016 -- the Marrakech ePrix was the all-electric series' first race on the continent.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Drivers line up track side ahead of the Marrakech ePrix.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne practices his e-gaming skills in the Marrakech eVillage.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Lights out in Marrakech and it&#39;s Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Lights out in Marrakech and it's Mahindra Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist (center) who leads the way.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi&#39;s Renault eDams.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Rosenqvist secured a superb pole in only his second race in Formula E but the Swede was eventually chased down by Buemi's Renault eDams.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Buemi continued his 100% start to the season with victory in Marrakech.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Race 3: Buenos Aires On to more familiar territory for Formula E in Argentina. Its capital was hosting its third ePrix in as many seasons.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/03/01/motorsport/lopez-pechito-formula-e-buenos-aires-argentina-wtc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez&lt;/a&gt;, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Home fans gave a rapturous reception to Argentina's three-time world touring car champion Jose Maria Lopez, who joined the DS Virgin Racing team for season three.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E&#39;s wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    The Puerto Madero Street Circuit is one of Formula E's wider street circuits -- offering plenty of chances to overtake.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian&#39;s old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Di Grassi started on pole for the first time in his Formula E career, but the Brazilian's old adversary Buemi claimed the checkered flag in the South American race.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss&#39; third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April&#39;s Mexico ePrix.
    Photos: Electric racing series goes global
    Buemi celebrates victory on the podium in Buenos Aires with Jean-Eric Vergne (left) coming home second. Di Grassi (right) was third. The Swiss' third victory of the season meant he opened up a 29-point lead over di Grassi ahead of April's Mexico ePrix.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    buemi fist pump marrakechhong kong formula e jaguar IMG_3455IMG_3449IMG_3755hong kong eprix start Buemi hong kong sundaySpacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-0086Spacesuit-Media-Shivraj-Gohil-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-5D4_0335Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR7547Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR7955Spacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-6520Spacesuit-Media-Marta-Rovatti-Studihrad-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016_MGR8077Spacesuit-Media-Dan_Bathie-FIA-Formula-E-Marrakesh-ePrix-November-2016-8063GettyImages-508784194buesnos aires eprix track GettyImages-642708084Spacesuit-Media-Nat-Twiss-FIA-Formula-E-Buenos-Aires-ePrix-February-2017-4504
    He spent three seasons in F1 -- two with Sauber, and then raced for Haas in 2016. Gutierrez lost his seat at the American team after finishing 21st out of 24 drivers, failing to score a point for the second successive year.
    "It's a totally different concept to Formula One but it's very exciting to come in and see that there is a good future in front," he told CNN.
    "Electric cars are the future of mobility in the world -- most of us know that."
    Have your say on our Facebook page
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    The Mexico ePrix -- the fourth round of the 2016-17 season -- takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on April 1.