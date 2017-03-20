Story highlights Ex-F1 driver joins China's Techeetah team

(CNN) Four months after losing his Formula One seat, Esteban Gutierrez's motor racing career is back on track -- in Formula E.

The Mexican has joined Techeetah, one of 10 teams competing in the all-electric racing series, and will partner Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne for the rest of the 2016-17 world championship.

"I'm very grateful to join Techeetah, a team with real competitiveness," Gutierrez said in a statement.

"After four years of an incredible experience in F1, I'm now taking a step forward into the future of motorsports.

