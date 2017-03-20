Building homes, inspiring hope in Mexico

Story highlights Homes of Hope International builds houses for families in need around the world

Each home takes about two days to build

(CNN) Many families in Mexico migrate to the country's Baja region on the West Coast seeking jobs and a better lives. Though they find employment, they often join the ranks of Mexico's "working poor," barely earning the equivalent of $100 a week.

Their homes are piecemeal, built out of scrap parts — some missing a roof and lacking electricity. These families want better homes, but simply can't afford them. One nonprofit organization is trying to to help .

Homes of Hope International builds houses for families in need -- like the Noyes Cervantes family from Tijuana.

The family of six lives in a plywood and cinder block structure, measuring 6 feet by 10 feet, with a tarp for a roof and a dirt floor. Luis and Susana share a mattress on the ground with their four children. The family squeezes into the room, which barely holds the mattress, a rickety bookshelf to hold clothes, and a propane burner to cook food. There is no door or windows or even electricity. The only plumbing they have is their makeshift bathroom -- a toilet, a hose for a shower, and a utility sink.

"We're very cramped. We're not satisfied," said Luis. "It was difficult to sleep at night, all of us on the same mattress; and we would complain every day."

Read More