Story highlights Despite the harsh climate, Iceland often finds itself among the world's happiest countries

Researchers credit neighborhood pools, which break down social barriers

(CNN) When it comes to socializing, England has its pubs. Italy has its piazzas. And Iceland has its pools.

On a snowy February afternoon, the outdoor West End pool in the capital city of Reykjavik was busy. Steam rose off the hot tubs, heated by Iceland's vast geothermal network.

Laughter and chatting filled the air. This is Iceland's meeting place. And in a country with minimal daylight in the long, gray winter, these pools might be the key to Iceland's happiness.

Iceland's natural surroundings, though stunning, can be harsh and desolate. Snow, sleet and rain blow wildly in the wind during the winter. The island's population of 332,000 people, mostly centered around Reykjavik, hunkers down to wait it out, usually indoors.

Tourists gather at the well-known Blue Lagoon, while locals are more likely to be found in a local neighborhood pool.

But if they're outdoors, you'll find them in the pools and hot tubs that dot the country; nearly every neighborhood has one. Tourists tend to gather at the well-known Blue Lagoon. If you want to find the locals, you need a neighborhood pool. And this unique culture has drawn interest from researchers at the University of Iceland, including folklorist Valdimar Hafstein.

