Edamame recalled over listeria fears

(CNN) An Edamame product has been recalled in 33 states due to fears it may be contaminated with potentially fatal listeria bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes cause symptoms that may include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms appear a few days or up to a few weeks after eating the contaminated food. Healthy people made sick by the bacteria often suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

In pregnant women, listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor and serious illness or death in newborns.

