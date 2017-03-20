Breaking News

49ers legend Dwight Clark fighting Lou Gehrig's disease

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 10:20 AM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clark played as a wide receiver for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987.
Clark played as a wide receiver for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987.

Story highlights

  • Dwight Clark played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1987
  • He said Sunday that he was suffering from the neurological disease ALS

(CNN)San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has announced he is suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The neurodegenerative disease -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- disrupts the connection between the brain and the muscles and can eventually leave sufferers paralyzed but with brain function, or "locked-in.
Some experts have hypothesized that this may be due to exposure to repeated head trauma.
    In an open letter on his website, Clark said that he had constant pain in his neck since his football days and in September 2015 developed weakness in his left hand. Months later he was diagnosed with ALS.
    "While I'm still trying to wrap my head around the challenge I will face with this disease over the coming years, the only thing I know is that I'm going to fight like hell and live every day to the fullest," Clark wrote.
    Read More
    "In addition to losing strength in my left hand -- which makes opening a pack of sugar or buttoning my shirt impossible -- I have now experienced weakness in my right hand, abs, lower back and right leg. I can't run, play golf or walk any distances. Picking up anything over 30 pounds is a chore. The one piece of good news is that the disease seems to be progressing more slowly than in some patients," he said.
    Clark played as a wide receiver for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987. As a player he is best remembered for "The Catch," in the 1982 NFC Playoffs which took the 49ers to victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the final minute of play.
    San Francisco 49ers Dwight Clark&#39;s iconic reception in 1982.
    San Francisco 49ers Dwight Clark's iconic reception in 1982.

    NFL concussion

    Research suggests that professional football players are four times more likely to have ALS and three times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases like ALS or Alzheimer's than the general population. It's been hypothesized that this may be due to exposure to repeated hits to the head.
    Last November, it was announced that another former pro football player diagnosed with ALS -- Kevin Turner -- had the most advanced stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died, and that it had brought on his ALS. CTE is a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma.
    In his letter, Clark says: "I've been asked if playing football caused this. I don't know for sure. But I certainly suspect it did. And I encourage the NFLPA and the NFL to continue working together in their efforts to make the game of football safer, especially as it relates to head trauma."
    Researchers: 96% of ex-NFL players had brain disease
    nfl brain study concussion cte brain disease gupta sot nr_00014630

      JUST WATCHED

      Researchers: 96% of ex-NFL players had brain disease

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Researchers: 96% of ex-NFL players had brain disease 03:05
    In 2012, 80 concussion-related lawsuits on behalf of more than 2,000 NFL players were combined and filed as a single class-action lawsuit in federal court. The players accused the NFL not only of negligence but of failing to notify them of the link between concussions and brain injuries. Turner was a lead plaintiff on this complaint.
    Three years later, a federal judge gave final approval to a settlement in the lawsuit. By this time, over 5,000 former NFL players had filed suit and were eligible for the settlement. This agreement provided up to $5 million per retired player for serious medical conditions associated with repeated head trauma.
    Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game,&lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/health/kevin-turner-cte-diagnosis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;had the most advanced stage of CTE&lt;/a&gt; when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner&#39;s CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig&#39;s disease. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game, had the most advanced stage of CTE when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner's CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

    CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/health/dave-mirra-cte-bmx-biker/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found to have CTE. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, was found to have CTE.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/08/03/bubba.smith.obit/&quot;&gt;Charles &quot;Bubba&quot; Smith&lt;/a&gt;, a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Charles "Bubba" Smith, a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/04/health/fred-mcneill-cte-football-player/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;McNeill&#39;s case&lt;/a&gt; even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/03/health/ken-stabler-cte/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;suffered from CTE,&lt;/a&gt; researchers at Boston University said.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, suffered from CTE, researchers at Boston University said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/29/health/jovan-belcher-cte/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pathology reports&lt;/a&gt; show he probably had CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/15/sports/football/15brain.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in a 2004 car crash&lt;/a&gt; crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in a 2004 car crash crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/07/02/brain.damage.henry/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup&lt;/a&gt; during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/01/26/athlete.brains/index.html&quot;&gt;of an apparent drug overdose&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 45.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Junior Seau &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/10/health/seau-brain-disease&quot;&gt;took his own life&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer&#39;s patient.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/health/baseball-ryan-freel-cte-suicide/&quot;&gt;Ryan Freel &lt;/a&gt;became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
    Photos: Athletes and CTE
    Ryan Freel became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    nfl kevin turner helmet offDave MirraRESTRICTED bubba smith03_FredMcNeill_CTERESTRICTED 01 ken stablerjovan belcher FILE08 CTE10 CTE01 CTE02 CTE03 CTE04 CTE05 CTE06 CTE07 CTE09 CTE11 CTE12 CTE13 CTE restricted15 CTE14 CTEryan freel
    The deal also called for baseline medical exams for retired NFL players and monetary awards for those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, dementia, ALS and certain cases of CTE.

    Finding a cure

    Clark's letter focuses on fighting the disease and the support provided to him by his family, friends and former 49ers teammates.
    "Every single one of my 49ers teammates that has contacted me has said whatever I need, anytime I need it, they will help. That's just the kind of guys they are. They were so giving as players and now they are the same as friends," he said.
    He wants to believe: Doctor searching for rare ALS reversals
    He wants to believe: Doctor searching for rare ALS reversals
    "I'm not having a press conference or doing any interviews. That time will come. Right now, I've got work to do. I've got to devote all my energy preparing for this battle and I would hope you can respect my family's privacy as I begin this challenge. My ultimate hope is that eventually I can assist in finding a cure for ALS, which disrupts the lives of so many and their loved ones."
    The ALS association estimate that more than 6,000 people are diagnosed with the condition in the US each year, with 20,000 living with it at any one time. There is no cure.

    CNN's Tina Burnside and Susan Scutti contributed to this report