"While I'm still trying to wrap my head around the challenge I will face with this disease over the coming years, the only thing I know is that I'm going to fight like hell and live every day to the fullest," Clark wrote.

"In addition to losing strength in my left hand -- which makes opening a pack of sugar or buttoning my shirt impossible -- I have now experienced weakness in my right hand, abs, lower back and right leg. I can't run, play golf or walk any distances. Picking up anything over 30 pounds is a chore. The one piece of good news is that the disease seems to be progressing more slowly than in some patients," he said.

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

Clark played as a wide receiver for the 49ers from 1979 to 1987. As a player he is best remembered for "The Catch," in the 1982 NFC Playoffs which took the 49ers to victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the final minute of play.

Research suggests that professional football players are four times more likely to have ALS and three times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases like ALS or Alzheimer's than the general population. It's been hypothesized that this may be due to exposure to repeated hits to the head.

In his letter, Clark says: "I've been asked if playing football caused this. I don't know for sure. But I certainly suspect it did. And I encourage the NFLPA and the NFL to continue working together in their efforts to make the game of football safer, especially as it relates to head trauma."

In 2012, 80 concussion-related lawsuits on behalf of more than 2,000 NFL players were combined and filed as a single class-action lawsuit in federal court. The players accused the NFL not only of negligence but of failing to notify them of the link between concussions and brain injuries. Turner was a lead plaintiff on this complaint.

Three years later, a federal judge gave final approval to a settlement in the lawsuit. By this time, over 5,000 former NFL players had filed suit and were eligible for the settlement. This agreement provided up to $5 million per retired player for serious medical conditions associated with repeated head trauma.

Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game, had the most advanced stage of CTE when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner's CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.



CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Hide Caption 1 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, was found to have CTE. Hide Caption 2 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Charles "Bubba" Smith , a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers. Hide Caption 3 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain. Hide Caption 4 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, suffered from CTE, researchers at Boston University said. Hide Caption 5 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE. Hide Caption 6 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain. Hide Caption 7 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in a 2004 car crash crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York. Hide Caption 8 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78. Hide Caption 9 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death. Hide Caption 10 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory. Hide Caption 11 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE. Hide Caption 12 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death. Hide Caption 13 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69. Hide Caption 14 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011. Hide Caption 15 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44. Hide Caption 16 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45. Hide Caption 17 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013. Hide Caption 18 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient. Hide Caption 19 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE. Hide Caption 20 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45. Hide Caption 21 of 22 Photos: Athletes and CTE Ryan Freel became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36. Hide Caption 22 of 22

The deal also called for baseline medical exams for retired NFL players and monetary awards for those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, dementia, ALS and certain cases of CTE.

Finding a cure

Clark's letter focuses on fighting the disease and the support provided to him by his family, friends and former 49ers teammates.

"Every single one of my 49ers teammates that has contacted me has said whatever I need, anytime I need it, they will help. That's just the kind of guys they are. They were so giving as players and now they are the same as friends," he said.

"I'm not having a press conference or doing any interviews. That time will come. Right now, I've got work to do. I've got to devote all my energy preparing for this battle and I would hope you can respect my family's privacy as I begin this challenge. My ultimate hope is that eventually I can assist in finding a cure for ALS, which disrupts the lives of so many and their loved ones."

The ALS association estimate that more than 6,000 people are diagnosed with the condition in the US each year, with 20,000 living with it at any one time. There is no cure.