Tiger Woods still hopeful of returning for Masters

Story highlights Woods still hoping to make Masters

Will attend Augusta champions' dinner

Practicing, not playing, at home

(CNN) It's golf's hottest "Will he, won't he?" conversation, but Tiger Woods says he is "trying everything I can" to compete at the Masters next month.

The former world No. 1 has not played since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February with a recurrence of a back injury that kept him out for 15 months.

The 41-year-old, a four-time Masters champion, was three tournaments into an attempted comeback as he tries to reignite a career that yielded 14 majors between 1997-2008.

This year's Masters represents the 20th anniversary of Woods' major breakthrough, but he has yet to announce publicly whether he will be fit enough to play.

"I hope so. I'm trying. I'm trying everything I can just to get back and play," he told ABC's Good Morning America show during a New York tour to promote his book on the 1997 Masters.