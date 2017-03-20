Story highlights Japanese golf club admits women as full members

(CNN) After weeks of criticism, Japan's Kasumigaseki Country Club has voted to admit women as full members for the first time.

The Tokyo 2020 golf venue had faced the potential removal of its hosting rights after the International Olympic Committee said it would only go to a club with a non-discriminatory policy.

Despite having over 200 female golfers on its books, women were not allowed to become full members and couldn't play on certain Sundays -- restrictions that did not apply to men.

The IOC made it clear they would have no trouble finding another venue if the policy remained in place, and the club's board members have acted swiftly to change its membership policy.

"I'd like to extend my gratitude to the members of the club for their understanding and cooperation," Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori said in a statement.