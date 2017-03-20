Stephen Hawking: 'I may not be welcome' in Trump's America

(CNN) British scientist Stephen Hawking fears he "may not be welcome" in the United States now that Donald Trump is President.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, Hawking described President Trump's election as "a definite swing to a right-wing" and a "more authoritarian approach."

He was especially critical of the appointment of Scott Pruitt, "a man who does not believe that carbon dioxide causes climate change," as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

"He should replace Scott Pruitt at the Environment Protection Agency," Hawking told ITV.

"Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it's one we can prevent," he said.

