Woody Harrelson has given up pot

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:24 PM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

  • Harrelson said he quit a year ago
  • Still a proponent of marijuana

(CNN)Woody Harrelson's stoner reputation is about to end.

The actor has stopped smoking weed.
Harrelson revealed his new found abstinence in an interview with Vulture, saying his hard-partying persona is now a misconception.
    "I am a party animal," Harrelson said. "But on the other hand, I haven't ... I'm now extremely moderate and ... I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago."
    Why quit?
    "Just 30 solid years of just partying too f****ing hard," Harrelson said.
    Not that quitting has been without its temptations.
    Harrelson recounted a recent interaction with someone who had some exceptional bud.
    But the "Wilson" star decided to just say no.
    "I like a beautifully rolled ... and I just was like, I mean, I've gone this long," he said. "It would be weird to just be like, 'Okay, let me have a hit off that,' and then suddenly go back to smoking too much."
    Harrelson said he's still a supporter of marijuana, even if he's no longer partaking.
    "I don't have a problem at all with smoking," Harrelson said. "I think it's great."