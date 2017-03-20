Woody Harrelson has given up pot

(CNN) Woody Harrelson's stoner reputation is about to end.

The actor has stopped smoking weed.

"I am a party animal," Harrelson said. "But on the other hand, I haven't ... I'm now extremely moderate and ... I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago."

Why quit?

"Just 30 solid years of just partying too f****ing hard," Harrelson said.

Not that quitting has been without its temptations.

Harrelson recounted a recent interaction with someone who had some exceptional bud.

But the "Wilson" star decided to just say no.

"I like a beautifully rolled ... and I just was like, I mean, I've gone this long," he said. "It would be weird to just be like, 'Okay, let me have a hit off that,' and then suddenly go back to smoking too much."

Harrelson said he's still a supporter of marijuana, even if he's no longer partaking.

"I don't have a problem at all with smoking," Harrelson said. "I think it's great."