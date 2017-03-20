'Missing Richard Simmons' podcast comes to a quiet end

Story highlights Richard Simmons' manager says the podcast, "Missing Richard Simmons" caused more "worry" and "speculation" than necessary

The final episode of the podcast series released Monday

(CNN) Richard Simmons does not want a "last bow."

The long-time health advocate and fitness instructor simply wants to enjoy his time out of the spotlight and the podcast, "Missing Richard Simmons" did not help that, according to his manager Michael Catalano.

"I can't say that Richard feels better as a result of the podcast. Perhaps you do. I think you've really created more worry and speculation," Catalano told the podcast's host, Dan Taberski in the final episode of the series.

"Missing Richard Simmons" explored why the gregarious Simmons disappeared from public in 2014. Taberski, who describes himself as a friend and former client of Simmons, launched the podcast last month.

Catalano said that Simmons heard "snippets" of the podcast.

