'This Is Us' star cries too

Story highlights Ventimiglia spoke of his character's inspiration

He also shared a fun fact about his past

(CNN) Fans aren't the only ones who break down over "This Is Us."

Star Milo Ventimiglia got emotional over the weekend during a panel discussion about the show at PaleyFest in Hollywood.

The actor was explaining that he draws inspiration for his character Jack Pearson from his own father, Peter, who was in the audience with Ventimiglia's mother, Carol.

"Here we go, you're going to find me crying," Ventimiglia said.

He then got choked up.

Read More