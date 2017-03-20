'The Big Bang Theory' renewed for two seasons

(CNN) "The Big Bang Theory" just got a big renewal from CBS and Warner Bros. Television.

The top-rated comedy has been renewed for two more seasons, which will take the show through Season 12.

"The Big Bang Theory" has been on the air since 2007.

With fewer major network hits, "BBT" could be one of the last series to command such a huge renewal deal, including the vast paydays for its stars, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kayley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar. ( Reports indicate the five original cast members actually agreed to cut their per-episode fees to provide greater parity to additions Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.)

For CBS, even losing money on the show offers benefits, since its high ratings provide a platform to try to launch new hits.

