There's a lot of things to love about Adele -- not the least of which is her willingness to do on stage what most people would only do in the privacy of their bedroom: their best windswept impersonation of Beyoncé.

The Beyhive's most famous member had her Australian concertgoers buzzing over the weekend after she paid tribute to her idol in a brief but delightful moment captured on social media.

Adele impersonating Beyoncé at her concert tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/JEg0gtnnnG — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) March 18, 2017

Adele usually performs her concerts with fans at the end of her stage (likely to keep cool in the heat of stage lights), but had a little fun when one blew her hair in an especially Beyoncé fashion.

She even broke out into the chorus of "Crazy in Love," accompanied by dance moves -- until she had to stop.

"I don't know how she does it," Adele said.

