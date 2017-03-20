CNN 10 - March 21, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 21, 2017

Following a day of events on Capitol Hill, we're breaking down three of the subjects discussed by the leader of the FBI, and we're reporting on the first hearing involving a potential Supreme Court justice. Also featured: the possible uses for virtual reality in helping people overcome their phobias.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More