South Korea: Park 'deeply apologizes' as she meets with prosecutors

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 8:55 PM ET, Mon March 20, 2017

South Korea uncertain after president ousted
South Korea uncertain after president ousted

    South Korea uncertain after president ousted

Story highlights

  • South Korean President Park Geun-hye was impeached this month
  • She is accused of abuse of power connected to an ongoing corruption investigation

(CNN)South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-hye met with prosecutors Tuesday, the first time since she lost her executive immunity.

"I deeply apologize to the citizens, I will fully cooperate with the investigation," she said outside the prosecutors' offices in Seoul.
Park is being investigated over her involvement in a scandal that has roiled South Korean politics for months and ended her presidency on March 10.
    Prosecutors can hold suspects for questioning for up to 48 hours without a warrant. It's possible she could be charged.
    The now ex-President's problems began in October, when revelations emerged about the influence her confidante and unofficial adviser Choi Soon-sil exerted at the top of South Korean politics.
    K-drama or K-politics? Death, dynasties and disaster in the Blue House
    Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul Saturday after President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached. While polls suggest most of the country -- as many as 80% -- supports the move, a small minority of demonstrators said they wanted to "impeach the impeachment."
    Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul Saturday after President Park Geun-hye was officially impeached. While polls suggest most of the country -- as many as 80% -- supports the move, a small minority of demonstrators said they wanted to "impeach the impeachment."
    "Young people don't understand," said Song Bok-sung, 80, who was protesting Park's impeachment. "We remember the (Korean War) and how bad it can get."
    "Young people don't understand," said Song Bok-sung, 80, who was protesting Park's impeachment. "We remember the (Korean War) and how bad it can get."
    "There was no reason for this impeachment," said Jason Choi, 36. He added that he was worried the next South Korean government would be soft on North Korea and may reverse the decision to deploy a US missile defense system in the country.
    "There was no reason for this impeachment," said Jason Choi, 36. He added that he was worried the next South Korean government would be soft on North Korea and may reverse the decision to deploy a US missile defense system in the country.
    The Park decision shows that "maybe this is a time for the older people to listen to the younger people," said Kim Dae-rim, 30, who had been protesting for weeks for the now former President's impeachment.
    The Park decision shows that "maybe this is a time for the older people to listen to the younger people," said Kim Dae-rim, 30, who had been protesting for weeks for the now former President's impeachment.
    "Today feels like a festival, everyone is happy," said Mun Ha-neul (left) and Park Hyun-jin (right), both 17, who were celebrating Park's ouster.
    "Today feels like a festival, everyone is happy," said Mun Ha-neul (left) and Park Hyun-jin (right), both 17, who were celebrating Park's ouster.
    Jang Song-hoi, 38, was gathering signatures to start a new political party representing the youth of South Korea. "We want the youth to be able to make the world they want," he said.
    Jang Song-hoi, 38, was gathering signatures to start a new political party representing the youth of South Korea. "We want the youth to be able to make the world they want," he said.
    Lee Dong-sun, 36, brought her children to the demonstration celebrating Park's impeachment. "Before, when there were other protests, I would just sit at home, even when I agreed," she said. "But after I had children, I felt I could no longer ride on the backs of others ... to bring them the future I desire."
    Lee Dong-sun, 36, brought her children to the demonstration celebrating Park's impeachment. "Before, when there were other protests, I would just sit at home, even when I agreed," she said. "But after I had children, I felt I could no longer ride on the backs of others ... to bring them the future I desire."
    "Today is just the beginning," said Kim Ga-hyun, 26 (left). Her friend Kim Bo-hee, 24, said that after months of protests, it was good to have a "day of celebration."
    "Today is just the beginning," said Kim Ga-hyun, 26 (left). Her friend Kim Bo-hee, 24, said that after months of protests, it was good to have a "day of celebration."
    Corruption scandal

    Despite never holding an official position, Choi was given advance access to presidential speeches and other documents. She is currently facing charges of abuse of power and fraud for allegedly using her relationship with Park to force major South Korean companies to donate millions of dollars to two foundations believed to have been set up by Choi.
    The scandal has engulfed the country's largest company, Samsung, whose de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was arrested in February on charges of bribery and embezzlement.
    Choi, Lee and Samsung all deny the allegations.
    Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court affirmed a 234 to 56 vote by lawmakers in December to impeach Park. Judges upheld the impeachment on the grounds that Park had abused her authority in helping Choi raise donations from the companies.
    South Korea: Park Geun-hye impeachment upheld
    South Korea: Park Geun-hye impeachment upheld

      South Korea: Park Geun-hye impeachment upheld

    'Truth will come out'

    Park returns to her private residence in Seoul's Gangnam district.
    Park returns to her private residence in Seoul's Gangnam district.
    Park left the Blue House -- South Korea's seat of government and her childhood home when her father, strongman leader Park Chung-hee, was in power -- on March 12.
    She said she was "sorry that I couldn't fulfill my duty as President until the end," in a statement read on her behalf by Congressman Min Kyung-wook to crowds of supporters outside Park's private residence in Seoul's Gangnam district.
    "I thank people who have supported and believed in me," Park's statement said. "It will take time, but I believe that truth will definitely come out."
    That process will begin this week. Park has promised to cooperate with prosecutors, who may soon seek to indict her and prevent her from leaving the country.
    An election for her replacement will be held on May 9.

    CNN's Yoonjung Seo and Taehoon Lee contributed reporting from Seoul.