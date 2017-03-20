South Korea: Park 'deeply apologizes' as she meets with prosecutors

Story highlights South Korean President Park Geun-hye was impeached this month

She is accused of abuse of power connected to an ongoing corruption investigation

(CNN) South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-hye met with prosecutors Tuesday, the first time since she lost her executive immunity.

"I deeply apologize to the citizens, I will fully cooperate with the investigation," she said outside the prosecutors' offices in Seoul.

Park is being investigated over her involvement in a scandal that has roiled South Korean politics for months and ended her presidency on March 10.

Prosecutors can hold suspects for questioning for up to 48 hours without a warrant. It's possible she could be charged.

The now ex-President's problems began in October, when revelations emerged about the influence her confidante and unofficial adviser Choi Soon-sil exerted at the top of South Korean politics.

