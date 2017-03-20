North Korea rocket engine test: What did we learn?

Story highlights North Korea has greatly increased the frequency of nuclear and missile tests in recent years

Kim Jong Un said in January that the country has intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities

Hong Kong (CNN) North Korea's test of a rocket engine Sunday showed "meaningful" signs of progress, according to South Korean officials.

"Through this test, it is assessed that (North Korea) has made meaningful progress in engine performance, but further analysis is needed for exact thrust and its possible uses in future," said South Korean Defense Ministry deputy spokesman Lee Jin-woo.

He said the equipment tested "appears to have one main engine with four auxiliary engines connected to it. We believe this was an attempt to develop a new engine."

Pyongyang, for its part, touted the test as a "great leap forward" in its rocket program.

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 19, 2017 shows the ground jet test of a newly developed high-thrust engine at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea.